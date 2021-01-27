'We're already hanging by a thread' | Cy-Fair ISD teachers concerned about rise in COVID cases

CFISD says the highest weekly case load so far this year still represents an "extremely low" percentage of students and staff.

HOUSTON — A rise in COVID cases on Cy-Fair ISD campuses is raising concerns among many teachers.

"Our teachers, we’re already hanging by a thread,” Cy-Fair American Federation of Teachers President Nikki Cowart said.

She claims some educators are covering classes in addition to their own.

"Everyone is chipping in to do their part," Cowart said. "But it leaves absolutely no time for prep and planning, for phone calls home to parents of students who are struggling or grading papers.”

According to the district’s COVID dashboard (below), which lists every campus and color-codes each week, students and staff reported 378 new confirmed cases between Jan. 18 and Jan. 24.

That's the highest number in a given week since the beginning of this school year.

“We’re already hanging by a thread.” @CyFairAFT is concerned about @CyFairISD’s highest weekly #COVID19 case count this school year. But the district says it represents an “extremely small” percentage of total students and staff. I’ll have a closer look on @KHOU at 4:30 #khou11 pic.twitter.com/3iVuidt4v3 — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) January 27, 2021

CFISD is the state’s third-largest district with roughly 116,000 students and 12,000 staff.

Therefore, 378 new cases represents about .3% of all of them.

In a statement, the district said that represents an "extremely low" percentage of students and staff and that the increase in cases it’s seen post-holidays is similar to what Harris County and the state are experiencing.

“Students and staff are doing a great job of following CFISD’s LEAD Safely Plan while on campus, and we continue to remind students and staff to be personally responsible for their actions when not on campus,” the statement added.

The district also shares constant reminders about safety protocols on social media and elsewhere.

Anyone experiencing symptoms is also eligible for free rapid testing through the district.

"But if these numbers increase, you know, on the same trajectory they have been in the last week or two," said Cowart. "We can’t operate business as usual.”