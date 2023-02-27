4-day school week approved for Crosby ISD

Crosby ISD joins New Waverly ISD by moving from five days a week to four starting next school year.

CROSBY, Texas — On Monday, the Crosby Independent School District Board of Trustees approved moving to a four-day instructional week starting next school year.

Crosby ISD is the largest district in Texas to make this decision, according to officials.

When the 2023-2024 school year begins, Fridays will be considered student holidays, the district said. Teachers and staff will work one Friday a month for "Staff Development."

An additional 20 to 25 minutes will be added to the school days to compensate for the three-day weekend.

Crosby ISD superintendent Paula Patterson hopes the move to a four-day school week will attract more teachers.

“Our why is simple and straightforward," she said. "We want to find, recruit, and retain the best teachers in the state in the classrooms for our students. This change immediately makes Crosby ISD a top destination for educators in Harris County. Our move will attract even more exceptional teachers for our students, leading to high-quality academic outcomes. We also believe this move will increase our recruitment of bus drivers, who are vital in getting our students to and from school safely and on time."

Crosby ISD isn't the only Houston-area school moving to a shorter instruction week. New Waverly ISD will also be moving from five days a week to four starting next school year.

“We are geographically right between four districts that are so much larger than us that they’re able to do a great deal more in benefits and pay than we can," New Waverly ISD Superintendent Dr. Darol Hail said. “Everything pointed to this is something people wanted to try.”

