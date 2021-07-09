La Porte ISD encourages parents to take their children to school as bus driver shortages cause delays

La Porte ISD is the latest district to announce a staffing shortage could cause issues with school bus routes.

HOUSTON — We’ve been talking a lot about the teacher shortages several Houston-area school districts are experiencing because of COVID-19, and now La Porte ISD is reporting a shortage of bus drivers.

The district sent parents an alert on Twitter late Monday. The district stated bus routes to and from school may be delayed this week, so they are encouraging parents to take their children to school themselves, if possible.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, we are experiencing a shortage of school bus drivers in La Porte ISD. Bus routes to and from school may be delayed this week. We encourage parents that can to transport their child to school if possible.



Last week, a school bus driver in Tomball ISD died from COVID-19.

Other districts have had to temporarily cancel classes due to an uptick in cases and staffing shortages. Livingston ISD announced it would remain closed through the rest of the week while Onalaska ISD and Alvin ISD are set to resume classes this week after outbreaks and closures at their schools.