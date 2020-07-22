Spring Branch ISD teachers react to plan for in-person instruction

In a Spring Branch ISD staff survey, 55 percent of those who’ve responded so far say they’re hesitant to return to work.

HOUSTON, Texas — At this time, Spring Branch ISD still has plans to have in-person and virtual teaching come the fall, which goes against recommendations from Harris County Public Health.

And that has a lot of teachers on edge.

“I'm really anxious and worried about it," one Spring Branch teacher said.

“Everyone is scared, pretty anxious about it, and kind of in disbelief," another teacher said.

“I don’t know how we can have any kind of instruction when we are enforcing social distancing," a third teacher said.

These are the words of Spring Branch educators who wanted to stay anonymous as they weigh the options in front of them for the fall.

“As of now, they’re planning on returning August 17 with students in the building and teachers," a teacher said.

Spring Branch ISD held a workshop meeting to discuss options Monday, showing the results of a staff survey. In it, 55 percent of those who’ve responded so far say they’re hesitant to return to work.

“They’re really concerned because they still don’t see the numbers in the Houston area going down. They continue to see them rise," Zeph Capo, president of the Houston Federation of Teachers, said.

Capo says many teachers are terrified.

“People may ultimately have to make the decision on whether their job or their safety is their priority," Capo said. "The last thing any teacher ever wants is to feel that they were complicit or part of a decision that puts any kid they’re responsible for in harms way.”

He says some teachers are having to decide whether go back to work or even resign.

“I know, myself, I’m considering resigning, but I'm lucky that I have a partner who has a well-paying job," one teacher said.

But for some, that’s not even an option.

“I don’t have the capability to resign. I'm the breadwinner in my family," another said.

Capo says the only hope now is that something changes.

“We are asking our members to send letters to their school board members right now, send as many as you can," Capo said.

KHOU 11 News reached out to Spring Branch ISD who says they are still waiting to hear responses from families. And the SBISD Administration and the Board are considering their options based on the workshop meeting.

