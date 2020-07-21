More parents may choose to homeschool kids in the fall

The Texas Homeschool Coalition says they have been flooded with calls from parents interested in withdrawing their kids from public schools.

HOUSTON — Parents are living in uncertain times thanks to the pandemic, and many are still not sure what their kids can expect this coming school year.

"Whether or not they were going to stay in school, how often they were going to close, when they were going to open, if it was going to be in person or virtual?" Jillian Glawson, a mother of three, said.

She said she decided to withdraw her two kids from public school and instead homeschool her 8-year-old daughter and 5-year-old son.

But she’s not the only one, according to the Texas Homeschool Coalition. They said they have seen lots of parents like her interested in keeping their kids home.

When the Texas Education Agency made their announcement for the upcoming school year, the coalition said the number of phone calls they received doubled.

"We went from about 400 contacts per week to 800 contacts per week people wanting information about homeschooling and how to get started," Tim Lambert, president of Texas Homeschool Coalition, said.

Some parents who tried the virtual learning in the spring say it’s just not working for their kids. They would rather teach their children themselves like homeschoolers do.

"Some of these kids were expected to sit in front of a computer screen for six to seven hours a day. That is not working for a lot of student," Lambert said.

However, families like the Glawsons are just looking for some stability for their kids..

"I just wanted them to have the best experience that they could, and to us, it feels like this is it," Glawson said.

If you would like more information about homeschooling and the resources they have available you can check out Texas Homeschool coalition.

