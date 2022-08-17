Conroe ISD parents raise concern over students being dropped off at wrong bus stops

The district says one of the parents has filed a complaint with CISD Police Department. They say the investigation is ongoing.

CONROE, Texas — Conroe ISD parents are raising concerns about the district’s bus policies.

The outcry follows reports of three elementary school children who went unaccounted for over the past week.

The district says it’s taking measures to ensure this doesn't happen again.

One parent says it's a shame that it took what could have been a tragedy for changes to be made.

"Around 4:10, the bus came, and everybody gets got off and my kid wasn't there," said CISD parent Ravi Shrestha. "With the other neighbors' help I went to make another circle try to him we couldn't find him and that's when I called 911 because I couldn't take any steps to find him by myself."

Shrestha says his 8-year-old son, a student at San Jacinto Elementary was let off at the wrong bus stop.

"He got lost, he was tired, frustrated and the bag was heavy, so he started dragging the bag," Shrestha said. "When he came home, the bag was all torn up and his shoes all drenched socks wet."

This comes after the district confirmed a similar incident happened earlier this week involving two other elementary school students.

The children all live in the Artavia subdivision just west of highway 242.

The district policies say all Pre-K and first-grade students may only be released at a stop if there is an adult waiting for them.

Shrestha says the district needs to re-evaluate safety practices.

"Yes, it is crazy because it was frightening for us as soon as we knew he wasn't there," he said.

Conroe ISD told KHOU 11 it's “planning to implement a new transportation badge system that will allow caregivers to see when their student scans off and on the bus in the coming months.”

Shrestha feels this policy should have already been put in place.

"I think that is one of the measures that needs to be taken right now away something that the district needs to do ASAP," he said.

