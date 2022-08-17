Conroe ISD parents raise concern over students being dropped off at wrong bus stops

CONROE, Texas — Conroe ISD parents are raising concerns about the district’s bus policies.
The outcry follows reports of three elementary school children who went unaccounted for over the past week.
The district says it’s taking measures to ensure this doesn't happen again.
One parent says it's a shame that it took what could have been a tragedy for changes to be made.
"Around 4:10, the bus came, and everybody gets got off and my kid wasn't there," said CISD parent Ravi Shrestha. "With the other neighbors' help I went to make another circle try to him we couldn't find him and that's when I called 911 because I couldn't take any steps to find him by myself."
Shrestha says his 8-year-old son, a student at San Jacinto Elementary was let off at the wrong bus stop.
"He got lost, he was tired, frustrated and the bag was heavy, so he started dragging the bag," Shrestha said. "When he came home, the bag was all torn up and his shoes all drenched socks wet."
This comes after the district confirmed a similar incident happened earlier this week involving two other elementary school students.
The children all live in the Artavia subdivision just west of highway 242.
The district policies say all Pre-K and first-grade students may only be released at a stop if there is an adult waiting for them.
Shrestha says the district needs to re-evaluate safety practices.
"Yes, it is crazy because it was frightening for us as soon as we knew he wasn't there," he said.
Conroe ISD told KHOU 11 it's “planning to implement a new transportation badge system that will allow caregivers to see when their student scans off and on the bus in the coming months.”
Shrestha feels this policy should have already been put in place.
"I think that is one of the measures that needs to be taken right now away something that the district needs to do ASAP," he said.
The district says one of the parents has filed a complaint with CISD Police Department. They say the investigation is ongoing.
CISD's full statement to KHOU 11 can be read below:
"Monday afternoon, two kindergarteners got off their bus a couple of stops early and were found walking in the neighborhood. The driver of the route, an individual with five years of driving experience with CISD, mistakenly let the students off at the wrong stop. The parent spoke with the campus multiple times during the afternoon resulting in the principal contacting the Transportation Department to share about the situation. Once reunited with her children, the parent of the students contacted the Conroe ISD Police Department to file a complaint. While expressing concern over the incident, the officer directed the parent to contact the Transportation Department so they could begin the investigation at the department level.
"All PreK, K, and first-grade bus riders have large tags on their backpacks to help our drivers identify them. Additionally, PreK and K students may only be released at a stop if they have an adult waiting for them. Prior to the start of school, all safety protocols are reviewed with our over 400 drivers. The protocols are also reviewed with the appropriate individuals following any incidents such as this. We are thankful the kindergarteners made it home safely and are committed to providing reliable and secure transportation to and from school for our 40,000 daily riders.
"In the coming months, we will be implementing a new transportation badge system that will allow caregivers to see when their student scans on and off the bus. Parents and guardians will also have the ability to receive a notification when their child is a designated distance away from the bus stop for both morning and afternoon pick up/drop off."