'All hands on deck' | Hundreds of Conroe ISD teachers out due to COVID

CONROE, Texas — Conroe ISD is facing a huge shortage in teachers Friday morning due to a spike in COVID cases within the district.

In fact, the situation is so dire KHOU 11 News was told they will be deploying a chunk of their administration staff that work at the district’s headquarters to fill in as substitutes.

But for now all schools remain open.

However, the district has raised their COVID safety alert back to level 4. Conroe ISD Superintendent Curtis Null made that announcement Thursday during a live video.

So what does that mean?

Limited guests will be allowed on campus. They will also limit gatherings, postpone certain activities and up cleaning practices.

Currently, more than 900 employees are out sick Friday. Over 750 of those employees require substitute teachers but only 550 people have signed up to sub, leaving 200 positions that still need to be filled.

The superintendent said he will do whatever is in the best interest of his students and staff but for now things aren’t looking good.

“We are in all hands on deck here,” the superintendent said. “We have over 900 employees that have already input their absences into our system. Over 750 of those employees need substitute teachers. We will not have 750 substitute teachers tomorrow. I can assure you. We will be short.”

The superintendent went on to say while they’ll do their best to keep schools open but he also won’t rule out having to close campuses if necessary.

Meanwhile, Conroe ISD isn’t the only district facing an uphill COVID battle. Sealy ISD is closing their campuses for the next five days because of rise in cases.

Several districts across the state are also closing.