Conroe ISD reports highest daily COVID case count since beginning of pandemic

The district's online dashboard shows more than 500 active cases among students and staff.

CONROE, Texas — Conroe ISD families get alerts whenever COVID-19 cases crop up on campuses.

“I received a note, email yesterday, in regards to two positive cases,” said parent Aisha Khan.

Her two school-aged kids attend the same elementary school where she wants to keep them learning in-person.

“I obviously want my kids safe, you know," Khan said. "But I also want them to go to school."

She was disappointed to learn the district set a daily record Monday for self-reported COVID cases.

According to its online dashboard, there were more than 560 active cases district-wide.

The vast majority of the cases were among students.

Highest COVID case count in a single day since the pandemic began. That's what Conroe ISD says happened yesterday amid a local surge. Health officials expected a spike after school started back.

"I'm not surprised," said grandparent Johnevelyn McGee.

She told us she’s seen photos on social media showing many children not wearing masks which, like in most districts, remains optional in Conroe ISD.

Although a petition pushing the district to mandate them currently had more than 2,400 signatures on Tuesday.

"It’s your choice to wear the mask or not wear the mask," McGee said. "But my personal feeling is, no matter what, wear the mask.”

Conroe ISD said it continues to strongly encourage all employees, students and families to take precautions necessary to protect one another and keep schools open.

"Regular hand washing, staying home when sick and wearing a mask or face covering as appropriate are practices that helped keep our schools open last year," the district said in a statement.

The Montgomery County Hospital District said the number of cases in schools is higher than it would like.

However, it anticipated an increase as school started back.

“I know they can’t control this, because it’s so many people," Khan said. "But I really hope it gets under control.”

Conroe ISD's full statement: