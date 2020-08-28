Conroe ISD cancels classes Friday due to power outages

The district said remote/online instruction would resume on Monday, Aug. 31. PPCD, pre-K, kindergarten, and first-grade students will also resume in-person learning

Second through 12th-grade students with last names begin with A-C will return to campus as detailed in the district’s back to school schedule.

Splendora ISD also cancelled classes for Friday for both virtual and in-person learning.

Some Montgomery County residents had been without power as Entergy began rolling outages Thursday.

Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough said the the brownouts will take place mainly in the heat of the day when the demand is high and the grid becomes unbalanced.

The Montgomery County Officer of Emergency Management said they received an update from Entergy late Thursday explaining the current transmission line issue that had caused the power outages had been located and was in the process of being repaired.

The brownouts related to Hurricane Laura left tens of thousands of Entergy customers without power Thursday.

Some customers in Chambers, Liberty and Walker counties are also affected.

Hurricane Laura damaged key transmission lines, conductors, wooden and steel transmission towers that bring electrical power from the east.

Montgomery County Precinct 3 Commissioner James Noack said the power outages are necessary to protect the integrity of the power transmission line.