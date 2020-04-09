Thanks for helping us collect nearly $75K to buy computers for Houston-area students

Your generosity is key to Houston-area students' success!

We put the call out to help Houston area students this school year and you delivered in a big way!

On Thursday, KHOU 11 and Comp-U-Dopt held our ‘Computers for Our Kids’ telethon. Your generous donations were collected to buy computers for kids. By Friday, the donations totaled nearly $75,000!

Because of that generosity, Comp-U-Dopt is able to provide more than 370 laptops to students in Harris County who otherwise would be without.

On top of your donations, Reliant Energy donated $10,000 and TEGNA, KHOU’s parent company, donated $11,000.

You can still donate by visiting compudopt.org/khou.