University of Houston takes precautions as students return to school

Universities like UH and colleges across the region have policies and procedures in place to protect students as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

HOUSTON, Texas — The University of Houston is coming back to life after shutting down in the spring due to COVID-19.

Classes start on Monday but students living on campus began to move in this week.

Noah Nwadei is a junior and plans to live on campus.

“There was a little bit of concern but I just felt that moving back on campus was the best option for me,” Nwadei said.

Things will be different this semester as students gear up for the first day of school.

“I don’t feel necessarily unsafe on campus because with all the new rules in place to make sure that everybody is safe,” sophomore Daniella Valadez said.

Classes at UH and other universities like Rice and Texas A&M will be held face-to-face, virtually or online.

Rebecca Kopplin, whose son transferred to UH and will be living in the dorms said, “At least when he’s here his classes are all online but he has access to go to the library, he has access to go labs, he has access to go to teachers.”

In addition, UH will enforce social distancing, require masks on campus and will regularly clean and disinfect buildings and classrooms.

Dr. Stephen Spann, vice president for Medical Affairs at UH, predicted cases on campus may still pop up.

“The question is do you need to shut down after one week if you have a certain number of cases,” Dr. Spann said. “I think we’re going to take that one day at a time.”

He said testing will available for students who show symptoms or may have been exposed to the virus.