x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Education

Serious threat at middle school leads Cleveland ISD leaders to implement clear backpack policy

With about a month of school left before summer break, Cleveland ISD announced that it's requiring its students to wear clear backpacks.
Credit: Cleveland ISD

CLEVELAND, Texas — May 25 is the last day of school in Cleveland ISD, but the district superintendent announced a major change for students to follow for the last month before the summer break.

Superintendent Stephen McCanless made the announcement to implement a clear backpack policy through a YouTube video on Tuesday. The district said the policy will go into effect on Friday.

McCanless said the decision was made after a serious threat was made at Cleveland Middle School on Monday.

McCanless said an investigation took place and a student was suspended through December.

McCanless said that for the last few years, Cleveland ISD has implemented a "no backpack" policy for the last few weeks of school but due to the severity of the recent threat, they went with the clear backpack policy.

Watch the full explanation in the video below.

KHOU 11 on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

More Videos

In Other News

STAAR testing: 5 tips to help prepare your kids

Before You Leave, Check This Out