Serious threat at middle school leads Cleveland ISD leaders to implement clear backpack policy

CLEVELAND, Texas — May 25 is the last day of school in Cleveland ISD, but the district superintendent announced a major change for students to follow for the last month before the summer break.
Superintendent Stephen McCanless made the announcement to implement a clear backpack policy through a YouTube video on Tuesday. The district said the policy will go into effect on Friday.
McCanless said the decision was made after a serious threat was made at Cleveland Middle School on Monday.
McCanless said an investigation took place and a student was suspended through December.
McCanless said that for the last few years, Cleveland ISD has implemented a "no backpack" policy for the last few weeks of school but due to the severity of the recent threat, they went with the clear backpack policy.
