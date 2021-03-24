'There is a group of students that this meets their needs' | Clear Creek ISD plans to open a virtual-only school

The district says some students have succeeded at learning remotely during the pandemic.

HOUSTON — Physical campuses aren't going anywhere, but Clear Creek ISD’s 48th school may be a virtual one.

"We really recognized that there is a group of students and families that this just really meets their needs,” said CCISD chief communications officer Elaina Polsen.

CCISD will open Clear Connections Virtual School for students Pre-K through 12th grade pending state approval. It's an extension of the district’s remote learning program put in place amid COVID-19.

The virtual school would operate much like any other but without students coming to a brick-and-mortar campus.

"At the high school level, students will have their own class rank, their own graduation," Polsen said. "They’ll have their own principal, their own counselor.”

Right now, about 6,800 out of 40,000 Clear Creek students are learning remotely. Those who may benefit from a virtual-only environment next year include those with anxiety issues, developmental issues or those who may be self-driven and motivated enough to effectively engage.

Teachers would likely instruct from actual classrooms in existing buildings like they currently do. It's definitely different from the traditional school experience, but it's soon as productive for some.

“We feel very optimistic that this opportunity will become available for students as early as next fall,” Polsen said.

CCISD is holding webinars about the virtual school on Thursday and next Monday:

Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 12:00 p.m.

Monday, March 29, 2021 at 6:00 p.m.