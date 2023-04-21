Clear Creek ISD shuts down elementary school for deep cleaning after students, staff sickened

The district says more than 100 students and staff caught a stomach bug.

Example video title will go here for this video

LEAGUE CITY, Texas — More than 100 students and staff are out sick at an elementary school in League City.

Clear Creek ISD closed the school Friday for a deep cleaning. The district says a gastrointestinal illness has swept through Hyde Elementary School over the last few days, and now, the district is working with the Galveston County Health District to get a handle on things.

“In a school setting, when you have children, it's not unusual for a virus to work its way through a classroom if kids come to school in a contagious state,” Elaina Polsen, Clear Creek ISD’s communications director, said.