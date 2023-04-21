Clear Creek ISD shuts down elementary school for deep cleaning after students, staff sickened

LEAGUE CITY, Texas — More than 100 students and staff are out sick at an elementary school in League City.
Clear Creek ISD closed the school Friday for a deep cleaning. The district says a gastrointestinal illness has swept through Hyde Elementary School over the last few days, and now, the district is working with the Galveston County Health District to get a handle on things.
“In a school setting, when you have children, it's not unusual for a virus to work its way through a classroom if kids come to school in a contagious state,” Elaina Polsen, Clear Creek ISD’s communications director, said.
The district says parents need to keep sick kids home to stop the spread. Meanwhile, the school plans to reopen Monday after the deep cleaning.