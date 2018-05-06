HOUSTON - For 13 years, Children at Risk has ranked Texas schools to help parents, educators and community members understand how their schools are performing.

The Top 10 Houston area high schools are:

Debakey High School for Health Professions (Houston ISD)

Eastwood Academy (Houston ISD)

Carnegie Vanguard High School (Houston ISD)

Kerr High School (Alief ISD)

Alief Early College High School (Alief ISD)

East Early College HS (Houston ISD)

Spring Early College Academy (Spring ISD)

Sharpstown International School (Houston ISD)

Victory Early College HS (Aldine ISD)

Challenge Early College HS (Houston ISD)

The area nonprofit group looks at student achievement, college readiness, student growth and more.

“These rankings are validation that we’re heading in the right direction in providing a quality public education for our students,” Houston Independent School District Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan said.

Children at Risk looked at more than 1,400 schools in Houston as part of the study.

Check out their website to see if your school made the list.

