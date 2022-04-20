Channelview ISD offers $3,000 hiring incentive to recruit new educators

The district's board of trustees on Tuesday voted to offer up to $3,000 in hiring incentives for any new educator who signs up to teach for three years.

CHANNELVIEW, Texas — Channelview ISD is hoping to attract new educators with a new incentive.

The district's board of trustees on Tuesday voted to offer up to $3,000 in hiring incentives for any new educator who signs up to teach for three years in Channelview ISD.

The district is offering even more money for new secondary teachers that are certified to teach Spanish. These new teachers are eligible to get $6,000 over three years, or $2,000 per year.

The incentives go into effect for new teachers who sign-up on or after April 19.

District representatives said the standard incentive will be distributed in increments of $1,000 per academic year. To be eligible for the incentive, new teachers must sign on by Aug. 17.

Channelview ISD is also planning to host a job fair on April 22 at Channelview High School from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.