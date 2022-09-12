Elementary school employee in Channelview ISD threatened student with Taser, district says

"It was reported on December 8, 2022 that a Hamblen Elementary staff member with a Taser device made a verbal threat against a student in the classroom. Administration was notified, an investigation was launched immediately, and Hamblen Elementary parents were made aware of the incident via our school messaging system. No students were harmed during this incident. The staff member is no longer employed by Channelview ISD. We take these types of allegations very seriously as the safety of our students is always our top priority."