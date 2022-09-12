Elementary school employee in Channelview ISD threatened student with Taser, district says

CHANNELVIEW, Texas — A Hamblen Elementary School staff member is no longer employed by Channelview ISD after reportedly threatening a student with a Taser, the district said Friday.
The alleged incident happened Thursday, Dec. 8, in a classroom, according to the district.
It's not clear law enforcement was notified or if any charges have been filed.
An investigation is underway and parents were informed through the school's messaging system. Channelview ISD said no students were injured in the incident.
The district's full statement can be read below:
"It was reported on December 8, 2022 that a Hamblen Elementary staff member with a Taser device made a verbal threat against a student in the classroom. Administration was notified, an investigation was launched immediately, and Hamblen Elementary parents were made aware of the incident via our school messaging system. No students were harmed during this incident. The staff member is no longer employed by Channelview ISD. We take these types of allegations very seriously as the safety of our students is always our top priority."