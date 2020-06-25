HISD is in session on Channel 55

HOUSTON — We know it's been tough these last few months for our kids. That's why we're teaming up with HISD to bring lessons to live on our second station, Channel 55.
Every Monday through Friday, watch KTBU, Channel 55 from 9 a.m. through noon for the following lessons.
- MONDAYS ELEMENTARY LEVEL FINE ARTS
- TUESDAYS ELEMENTARY CORE SUBJECTS: Reading, Math, Science
- WEDNESDAYS ELEMENTARY CORE SUBJECTS: Reading, Math, Science
- THURSDAYS MIDDLE SCHOOL CORE SUBJECTS: Reading, Math, Science, Social Studies
- FRIDAYS MIDDLE AND HIGH SCHOOL FINE ARTS
WEDNESDAY JUNE 24, 2020
- K-2 science-basic needs of animals – week 7 | Michelle Davis | 27:14
- K – 2nd science animals depend of each other | Michelle Davis | 34:55
- 3rd-5th Reading and writing week 6-central idea | Tamala Cade and Antonio Wade | 25:14
- 3-5 Math – input output tables - week 8 | Keniquel Holley | 29:10
- 3 – 5 science – investigate: what are the flooding trends In Houston | Ashley Kolb | 30:13
- 3-5 Science – plant and animals adaptations – week 8 | Ashley Kolb | 30:54
THURSDAY JUNE 25, 2020
- MS reading-writing week 3-image analysis | Sarah Honore | 30:01
- MS reading writing-words that work – week 4 | LaSondra Adigun | 29:39
- MS reading/writing PBL week of May 25: novel study | Jennifer Mazone |20:56
- MS math-A peek into what’s next | Alyssa Howell | 27:56
- MS social studies-Lincoln and the Civil War | 16:27
- MS social studies at home PBL plans for week of May 25 | Jamie Filipow | 23:13
- MS science week 6 organisms, ecosystems, and forces | Nedaro Bellamy | 30:12
FRIDAY JUNE 26, 2020
- MS fine arts-colleges-week five | Raquel Zawrotny | 28:42
- Secondary fine arts UTA Hagens 9 questions-week 7 | Nikki Wuertz | 29:11
- MS fine arts-art-week 4 – paint a place with watercolors | Tian Ding | 31:07
- HS fine arts-week 5-arts-making a video | Lucas Howland | 30:01
- HS fine arts-music- vocal-rhythm week 5 | Julia Hall | 30:23
- Secondary fine arts-music compound meter-week 5 | Julia Hall | 30:07
MONDAY JUNE 29, 2020
- K-2 fine arts music week 4 -steady beat and quarter note | Ronith Hochman | 28:33
- 3rd-5th fine arts week 5-music-introduction to half notes | Kaci Timmons | 30:11
- ES fine arts-music week 5-dynamics | Andrea Artis | 29:49
- ES fine arts-dance week 5-life cycles of the butterfly | Kelly Justine Gingell | 29:41
- ES fine arts-dance week 5-water cycle | Kelly Justine Gingell | 29:44
- 3rd-5th fine arts- theater week 4-drama acting a story | Noel Bowers | 30:08
TUESDAY JUNE 30, 2020
- Pre-K literacy week 4-oral language | Mariana Coronado | 20:40
- Pre-K math – operations | Mariana Coronado | 28:53
- K-2 Reading writing-internal external character traits-week 7 | Crystal Kennedy Crystal Williams | 25:30
- K-2 math-money-week 2 | Tracy Fox | 20:27
- K-2 Math addition and subtraction | Tracy Fox | 29:14
- K-2 math-addition and subtraction-week 7 | Tracy Fox |29:07
- 3-5 Reading writing – central idea – week 8 | Jada Magee and Mignon Rogers |23:11
WEDNESDAY JULY 1, 2020
- K-2 Science-conservation of resources-week 6 | Michelle Davis | 32:26
- 3-5 reading Stella Luna | Cynthia Lopez | 24:48
- 3rd-5th Math week 7 comparing fractions | Jennifer O’Neill | 28:14
- 3-5 math – week 3 perimeter and area | Keniquel Holley | 35:49
- 3rd-5th Science week 7-producers and the sun | Ashley Kolb | 29:39
- 3rd-5th Science week 6 Solis | Ashley Kolb | 30:13
THURSDAY JULY 2, 2020
- MS reading writing-ELA PBL plans week of April 27-week 5 | Marissa Hartling | 24:45
- MS reading writing – descriptive writing-week 7 | Melody Gerard | 24:55
- MS reading writing – procedural writing – week 8 | Tonya Webb | 21:47
- MS math -year in review-week 7\ | Alyssa Howell | 29:15
- MS math – year in review part 2, week 8 | Alyssa Howell |29:46
- MS social studies-PBL plans week of May 4 -week 6\ | Brandon Brewton | 26:51
- MS science – at home PBL lesson – overview week of May 18 | Jimmie Thomas | 21:42
FRIDAY JULY 3, 2020
- Secondary fine arts-music key of G sight-week 5 | Julia Hall | 28:41
- Secondary fine arts – music – Italian diction using IPA – week 8 | Julia Hall | 28:10
- Secondary- fine arts-music-rhythm part 2– week 9 | Julia Hall | 30:01
- HS fine arts-art week 5-surrealism | Maya Watson | 28:33
- Secondary fine arts-futuristic art – week 5 | Timothy Pyles | 30:06
- HS fine arts-week 5 theater –technical theater | Anthony Nieves | 33:17
MONDAY JULY 6, 2020
- K-2 fine arts-theater puppet making-week 5 | Tierra Henry | 25:31
- K-5th fine arts week 5-theater drama-puppet work | Noel Bowers | 29:48
- ES fine arts-theater-puppet theater-week | Eileen Miles | 28:10
- 3rd-5th fine arts-week 5- theater drama-puppet making | Noel Bowers | 30:14
- K-2 fine arts-creative movement-week 3 | Liz Rodriguez | 30:23
- K-8 fine arts dance elements (bilingual) part 1 | 33:15
TUESDAY JULY 7, 2020
- Pre-K literacy-rhyming-week 7 | Mariana Coronado | 26:47
- Pre-K literacy end of year projects | Mariana Coronado | 28:03
- K-2 Reading solid figures poem week 2 | Jenna Robertson | 26:36
- K-2 Reading writing-composing literacy-week 6 | Bobbi Richardson | 30:24
- 3rd-5th Reading/writing week 3-read aloud mini lesson-explaining relationships Marichu Tima-An |15:49
- 3-5 Reading-writing-figurative language-week 7 | Amy Schkade Tasha Kelley | 26:18
- 3rd-5th Reading and writing week 6-central idea | Tamala Cade and Antonio Wade | 25:14
WEDNESDAY JULY 8, 2020
- Pre-K math week 5-patterns | Mariana Coronado | 19:17
- K-2nd Grade math lesson week 2 -numbers | Jenna Robertson | 20:12
- K-2 math-three dimensional figures-week 4 | Randy Richards | 28:32
- K-2 math-time-week 5\ | Randy Richards | 26:00
- K-2 Science week 5-ways objects move | Michelle Davis | 30:42
- 3-5 math – stem and leaf plot-week 4 | Jennifer O’Neal | 25:43
- 3-5 math-fraction multiplication-week 5 | Claude Cox | 29:20
THURSDAY JULY 9, 2020
- MS reading and writing-creative writing poetry-week 6 | Sally Francis |28:56
- MS social studies-week 3-Civil War | Marya Shewcraft | 31:20
- MS social studies-PBL plans for the week of May 11 | LaChardra McBride | 28:17
- MS social studies – PBL plans for the week of May 18 |Jamie Filipow | 27:22
- MS math week 5-area and volume | Alyssa Howell | 32:40
- MS science week 7 6th– abiotic – biotic, 7th weathering, 8th – earth and space | Karla Auzenne | 30:25
FRIDAY JULY 10, 2020
- 6th-8th fine arts week 4 -theater-foundation of drama | Delisa Chatman | 22:03
- MS fine arts-dance-week 5-ballet exercises | Andrea Winard | 23:27
- MS fine arts music week 4-rhythm, pitch & pentatonic scale | Paul Busby |27:30
- Secondary fine arts-music-diction using IPA | Julia Hall | 20:03
- HS fine arts week 5-dance-modern dance techniques | Courtney Jones | 30:21
- HS fine arts-art week 3-pen and ink workshop | Guadalupe Hernandez | 54:09
MONDAY JULY 13, 2020
- K-2 fine arts-creative movement-week 3 | Liz Rodriguez | 30:23
- K-2 fine arts week 5-theater-a trip to the zoo | Sophie Vigil | 24:17
- 3rd-5th fine arts week 5-music-musical notes | Monica Harris-Roach | 30:22
- ES fine arts-dance-creative movements-week 5 | Liz Rodriguez |28:12
- 3-5 fine arts – dance -week 5 – creative movement | Kelly Justine Gingell | 29:39
- MS fine arts-art week 5-watercolor with spices | Francisco Rodriguez | 34:18
TUESDAY JULY 14, 2020
- K-2 Reading writing -central idea mini lesson-week 4 | Crystal Williams | 28:45
- K-2 Reading writing-characters setting and plot-week 5 | Mari Timaan an Polly Cornejo | 25:27
- K-2 Math-counting-week 3 | Tracy Fox |18:37
- 3-5 math-data-week 3 | Keniquel Holley | 29:21
- 3-5 math-financial literacy-week 6 | Keniquel Holley | 34:14
- ES health and physical Ed – manipulative skills throwing and catching | Various coaches | 29:30
HISD HIGH SCHOOL GRADUATION CEREMONIES
Friday, June 26, 2020
· 7:00p Westside HS
· 8:30p Austin HS
Saturday, June 27, 2020
· 7:00p Chavez HS
· 8:15p Lamar HS
Sunday, June 28, 2020
· 7:00p Wisdom HS
· 8:00p Madison HD
· 9:00p Kinder High School for the Visual Arts
Sunday, July 5, 2020
· 7:00p Texas Connections Academy
· 8:30p Sterling Aviation Early College HS
· 9:30p E-STEM HS
Friday, July 10, 2020
· 7:00p Worthing HS
· 7:45p Northside HS
· 8:45p Sharpstown HS
Saturday, July 11, 2020
· 7:00p Milby HS
· 8:00p Heights HS
· 9:15p Wheatley HS
Sunday, July 12, 2020
· 7:00p DeBakey HS
· 7:45p Furr HS
· 8:30p Energy HS
· 9:15p Washingston HS
Friday, July 17, 2020
· 7:00p Westbury HS
· 8:20p Yates HS
· 9:00p Challenge Early College HS
· 9:30p Middle College Felix Fraga @ HCC
Saturday, July 18, 2020
· 7:00p Carnegie HS
· 7:35p Leland YMCPA
· 8:00p Kashmere HS
· 8:35p Jane Long Academy
· 9:00p North Forest High School
Sunday, July 19, 2020
· 7:00p South Early High School
· 7:35p Middle College Gulfton @ HCC
· 8:00p Scarborough High School
· 8:40p East Early College High School
· 9:15p Sharpstown International High School
Friday, July 24, 2020
· 7:00p North Houston ECHS
· 7:40p Eastwood Academy High School
· 8:15p High School for Law and Justice
· 9:00p Houston Academy International
Saturday, July 25, 2020
· 7:00p Liberty HS
· 7:30p Jones HS
· 8:00p Bellaire HS
Sunday, July 26, 2020
· 7:00p Houston Math, Science and Technology HS
· 8:30p Young Womens College Prep Academy
· 9:00p Waltrip HS