CDC report shows 14% of public schools have daily problems with bullying

Pearland ISD Superintendent Larry Berger recently posted a plea on Instagram due to an uptick in bullying reports.

PEARLAND, Texas — Nationwide, about 14% of public schools say that bullying is a problem that happens weekly, even daily, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Pearland Independent School District is trying to get ahead of the problem just as National Bullying Prevention Month begins next week.

Two years ago, at Ross Sterling High School in Baytown, a 15-year-old student was beaten for refusing to fight. Last year, a Humble middle-schooler with autism was left with a broken wrist.

Those are extreme examples, but schools want to prevent bullying in any form.

"Lately some things have come across my desk that aren't proud moments," the post read.

Berger was referring to bullying reports.

"Whether it's face-to-face in the cafeteria, in the hallway or on social media," he said. "We had a really good start to the school year. Coming off the pandemic, and a couple of years removed from it, there were some social issues out of the pandemic. I just want to be sure we don't go down that trail."

The CDC reported that one in five high school students said they were bullied on campus and that one in six high school students said they were cyber-bullied in the past year.

Pearland’s first course of action is to reach out to students and parents and ask for their help. Berger said that if bullying persists, the district could assign detention or in-school suspension as consequences, but always with the goal of changing bad behavior, not just disciplining students.

Pearland, like other districts, has anonymous tip lines to report bullying, which district leaders said gets more and more frequent as the school year goes on. They said they understand that not everyone is going to get along, but there's no reason for fighting or bullying.