Video: Gavel breaks while Clear Creek ISD board president tries to restore order during disruption

LEAGUE CITY, Texas — Restoring order included breaking a gavel this week as officers removed a woman from Clear Creek ISD's board meeting.

CCISD Board President Jay Cunningham rapped the gavel a number of times before the head flew off.

Officers then escorted a former school board candidate, who ran against Cunningham, from the room after she approached trustees.

She addressed them earlier in the meeting about the district’s COVID protocols and board election results.

Cunningham stated that a complaint filed with the attorney general’s office had been dismissed and that's what prompted the disruption.

"You are not supposed to respond during public comments!" the woman shouted.

"Board privilege, thank you," Cunningham replied.

Watch and listen: more school board meeting disruption.. This time in @ClearCreekISD. A woman is removed after approaching trustees. The board president bangs the gavel so hard IT BREAKS ⤵️. I’ll have more on what prompted this on @KHOU at 4:30 #khou11 pic.twitter.com/U1Z4Ux6uFb — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) January 26, 2022

It's just the latest in a series of incidents disrupting school board meetings across the Houston area and in cities nationwide.

On Tuesday, we shared video from this week’s board meeting in Katy ISD during which parents were removed after being asked to stop shouting.

"We’re now faced with the frustrations, anger, hyperbole and, frankly, the background noise of the partisanship within today’s society,” said Cunningham during the CCISD meeting.

He said he and fellow trustees have also received threats and disruptive calls to their workplaces.

"Unfortunately, we’re at a period where people are too comfortable in treating each other disrespectfully instead of finding common ground and going from there,” said Cunningham.

Like most districts, Clear Creek ISD’s board meeting policy includes information on disruptions and possible removal.