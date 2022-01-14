Meet Cameron Lavergne, a scholarship recipient with the Greater Houston Frontiers Club

At age 24, the Booker T. High and PVAMU grad is now a consultant, grad student and a baseball coach and umpire. She credits her community for her success.

HOUSTON — Cameron Lavergne is a testament to what can happen when a community rallies around a child.

A native of Houston’s Third Ward and graduate of Booker T. Washington High School, Lavergne earned a spot on the softball team for Prairie View A&M University.

Just out of college, Lavergne is back in the Space City, working for Accenture Consulting as she attends school for a Master’s Degree in Business Administration. The athlete also coaches baseball for the Houston Astros Foundation and umpires high school softball games.

She just celebrated her 24th birthday.

“I know. It’s a lot. It’s ridiculous.”

Lavergne credits her full schedule that includes community service to the motto she followed as a young girl in Houston’s inner city: “To whom much is given, much is required."

“Only because we grew up with a village where everyone was invested in our future," she said. "Like, if we didn’t have the resources, we found a way to make it happen.”

The Greater Houston Frontiers Club provided a way for Lavergne to attend college. The Houston chapter of a national service organization, the Frontiers Club, pays it forward by investing in Harris County high school seniors.

Community donations drive scholarships that cover everything from tuition to transportation.

“Every dollar counts,” reaffirmed Donnell Cooper, President of the Greater Houston Frontiers Club. “You know our website link will allow you to donate $.50, will allow you to donate $5,000. So every dollar counts.”

Cooper confirms the application pool has quadrupled in size, to more than 400 students applying for scholarships, in this pandemic.

“The amount of students that we can’t pay the fortitude, the opportunity of a scholarship, that’s what gives us the burning desire to continue to do what we do."

That’s why KHOU 11 is partnering with the Greater Houston Frontiers Club on a community service project to raise $100,000 in donations. More dollars for more scholarships to help more students like Lavergne.

“Now I’m so involved with Houston, it’s like, why would I leave?” she asked. She said her love for Houston “comes down to all the opportunities that I was provided.”

It’s one thing to have a dream, it’s a totally different experience to have someone believe in that too.

“That in itself makes you want to help your community because you don’t know who did it, but you know someone cared and you never know who it is. So everyday you have to wake up and just be so proud of where you come from and give back.”

Through a rigorous vetting process, the Frontiers Club is investing in students with big plans. Mentors matched with each scholarship recipient, follow their journey throughout college.

Lavergne believes this community connection and support is how we can make the world a better place. She sees the scholarship program as more than financial assistance for higher education, Lavergne believes it’s an investment in Houston’s future.