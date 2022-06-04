'A happy place' | Texas A&M to build Aplin Center thanks to $50 donation by Buc-ee's founder

Arch “Beaver” Aplin III graduated from Texas A&M in 1980 where he earned a construction science degree. He opened his first Buc-ee's in Lake Jackson in 1982.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Buc-ee's founder, Arch “Beaver” Aplin III, has decided to give back to his alma mater in a major way.

The gas station extraordinaire has gifted Texas A&M University with $50 million to build a hospitality entrepreneurship program that will serve as an immersive learning laboratory for students.

“We want to create a learning, gathering space on the A&M campus that exemplifies hospitality,” Aplin said. “A place where people come together. A place where the Aggie culture can thrive – a happy place.”

The space will be called the Aplin Center. It is expected to provide students with:

New university programs in hospitality, retail studies and food product development involving innovative degree programs including viticulture, fermentation processes, coffee, and food science.

House product development laboratories and food tasting centers, which can be utilized in partnership with related industries.

Outdoor and indoor student recreational space, as well as retail and food service areas managed by students and faculty through the educational programs.

Corporate training and recruiting programs, along with professional development opportunities.

Texas A&M President Dr. M. Katherine Banks has had a vision of a world-class hospitality entrepreneurship program and Aplin said this is “just what Texas A&M needs and I’m proud to have an opportunity to be involved.”

Aplin earned a construction science degree from A&M in 1980 and opened his first Buc-ee’s in Lake Jackson, Texas, two years after commencement.