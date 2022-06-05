Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee announces $1M grant for community science project at Booker T. Washington High School

Some of the highlights include creating gardens, a wind farm and a plaza that will be home to a statue of Booker T. Washington.

HOUSTON — Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee on Friday announced a more than $1 million grant to fund a community science project at Booker T. Washington High School that focuses on climate change.

"I hope this will put Booker T. Washington High School and Houston, Texas, on the international map. I hope this will empower this neighborhood," Jackson Lee said.

The new project will all be housed on a new plaza called "The Vision."