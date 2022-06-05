Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee announces $1M grant for community science project at Booker T. Washington High School

HOUSTON — Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee on Friday announced a more than $1 million grant to fund a community science project at Booker T. Washington High School that focuses on climate change.
Some of the highlights include creating gardens, a wind farm and a plaza that will be home to a statue of Booker T. Washington.
"I hope this will put Booker T. Washington High School and Houston, Texas, on the international map. I hope this will empower this neighborhood," Jackson Lee said.
The new project will all be housed on a new plaza called "The Vision."
It will be on the school's campus and its goal is to engage students, teachers and the community.