'Nothing short of amazing' | 9 Bellaire High School seniors graduating with 5.0 GPA

All nine students will be valedictorians for Bellaire High School's Class of 2021.

BELLAIRE, Texas — Outstanding is an understatement to describe what's going on at Bellaire High School.

Despite the COVID pandemic changing the learning style for students across the nation, nine of Bellaire's seniors will be graduating with a 5.0 GPA in June.

These students are:

Alkiviades Boukas

Daniel Chen

Evie Tsen-Ying Kao

Angela Ling

Miles Mackenzie

Wenson Tsiah-Hao Tang

Christopher Zhou

Annie Zhu

Shirley Zhu

“These students are inspiring examples of what can be achieved through dedication and hard work,” HISD Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan said. “I am incredibly proud of all of them for this milestone achievement and know that they are also actively involved at Bellaire High School."

Bellaire High School Principal Michael McDonough said he knew when these students entered campus as freshmen that the Class of 2021 would be something special.

“I began to consider the idea of two to three valedictorians, but I never imagined nine” McDonough said. “These students are also involved in after-school activities and leaders in various organizations. To juggle their schoolwork and extracurriculars, then throw in a pandemic and virtual learning, and still maintain a 5.0 GPA. It is nothing short of amazing. I could not be prouder of them.”

These valedictorians said what helped them maintain a perfect GPA was pushing themselves and not comparing themselves to others.

These nine hardworking students will join other HISD valedictorians and salutatorians at the annual Scholars Recognition Ceremony on April 13 at Delmar Stadium.

The ceremony will begin at 7 p.m.

Bellaire High School's graduation is scheduled for June 13 at 8 p.m. at Delmar Stadium.