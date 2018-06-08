PEARLAND, Texas - With as little as two weeks until the start of school, teachers across the Houston area are scoping out deals and hoping they find deep discounts.

Parents know the cost of school supplies, especially if they have more than one child. But teachers are also sacrificing and saving throughout the year in order to afford the supplies needed for educational lessons.

On the Facebook page of KHOU 11 Reporter Melissa Correa, teachers commented that they spend hundreds of dollars on supplies ahead of each school year.

Kerrie Tishler, a Houston-area teacher, has spent some of her own money every year for the last 16 years.

"We get very good at that," said Tishler of finding deals. "Amazon. Target. Dollar Spot."

Tishler also seeks donations through the non-profit www.DonorsChoose.org. It's a sort of GoFundMe website specifically for teachers who need help filling supply closets or funding class projects.

As for the financial setback, Tishler explained why it's worth it.

"I can’t imagine doing anything else, because I love it so much," she said.

