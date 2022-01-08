Many Houston parents worried they can't afford school supplies

A survey from U.S. News and World Report finds that two-thirds of parents plan to cut back on their children's back-to-school clothing and supplies out of necessity.

HOUSTON — We know many of you are worried about school starting and the money you'll have to spend to make sure your children have what they need.

A KHOU 11 survey finds that 67% of parents either worry they can’t afford or aren't sure they can pay for all the supplies their kids need.

With the price of everything up, it’s not cheap to be back-to-school ready.

Other findings from U.S. News and World Report about parents and back-to-school shopping:

Looking for sales: 82.3%.

Shopping at different stores: 56.2%.

Buying secondhand products: 31.9%.

Waiting for a sales tax holiday: 29.9%.

Texas shoppers are in luck. This weekend, August 5-7, is the state's tax-free holiday. Shoppers won't have to pay sales taxes on most clothing and school supplies that cost under $100. You can find the list of eligible and ineligible items here.

Financial experts suggest getting your budget and game plan together now. Dig through what you already have to see what you can reuse.

Consider buying secondhand items

Check dollar stores to see what’s available there.

Don’t try to buy everything on your list at once. Get the new shoes if your child needs them, but skip buying that brand new iPad for now, if the old ones still works.

Also, check Amazon for back-to-school kits that cover your child's grade.