Check school start dates for HISD, FBISD, Cy-Fair ISD, Katy ISD and other districts across the Houston area

HOUSTON — It's nearly time to wrap up those summers and head back to school around the Houston area.

Students and staff in Houston ISD, the largest district in Texas, still have a few weeks to enjoy the summer break. The first day of school for HISD is Aug. 28.

Others begin in early or mid-August but Aldine ISD is starting on July 13 at four schools: Vines Primary, Ermel Elementary, Harris Elementary and Smith Elementary. It's part of the Additional Days School Year (ADSY), a state-funded initiative that adds 30 days throughout the regular school calendar.

When 15 largest districts in Houston area go back to school

Houston ISD: Aug. 28 Cy-Fair ISD: Aug. 28 Katy ISD: Aug. 16 Fort Bend ISD: Aug. 9 Conroe ISD: Aug. 9 Aldine ISD: Aug. 10 (See above for four schools that start on July 13) Klein ISD: Aug. 9 Pasadena ISD: Aug. 14 Humble ISD: Aug. 9 Clear Creek ISD: Aug. 22 Alief ISD: Aug. 9 Lamar CISD: Aug. 14 Spring Branch ISD: Aug. 16 Spring ISD: Aug. 10 Alvin ISD: Aug. 9 and Aug. 10

First day of school for other Houston-area districts

Angleton ISD: Aug. 16

Brazos ISD: Aug. 16

Brazosport ISD: Aug. 16

Channelview ISD: Aug. 16

Cleveland ISD: Aug. 8

Columbia Brazoria ISD: Aug. 16

Crosby ISD: Aug. 7

Damon ISD: Aug. 22

Danbury ISD: Aug. 16

Dayton ISD: Aug. 10

Deer Park ISD: Aug. 16

Devers ISD: Aug. 2

Dickinson ISD: Aug. 22

Friendswood ISD: Aug. 15

Galena Park ISD: Aug. 9

Galveston ISD: Aug. 21

Goose Creek CISD: Aug. 14

Hardin ISD: Aug. 7

Hempstead ISD: Aug. 21

High Island ISD: Aug. 7

Hitchcock ISD: Aug. 14

Huffman ISD: Aug. 9

Hull-Daisetta ISD: Aug. 7

La Porte ISD: Aug. 15

Liberty ISD: Aug. 8

Magnolia ISD: Aug. 9

Montgomery ISD: Aug. 10

Needville ISD: Aug. 16

New Caney ISD: Aug. 8

Royal ISD: Aug. 15

Sante Fe ISD: Aug. 17

Sheldon ISD: Aug. 9

Splendora ISD: Aug. 9

Stafford MSD: Aug. 9

Sweeney ISD: Aug. 18

Tarkington ISD: Aug. 9

Texas City ISD: Aug. 16

Tomball ISD: Aug. 15

Waller ISD: Aug. 23