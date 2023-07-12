Check school start dates for HISD, FBISD, Cy-Fair ISD, Katy ISD and other districts across the Houston area

HOUSTON — It's nearly time to wrap up those summers and head back to school around the Houston area.
Students and staff in Houston ISD, the largest district in Texas, still have a few weeks to enjoy the summer break. The first day of school for HISD is Aug. 28.
Editor's note: The above video originally aired on June 13.
Others begin in early or mid-August but Aldine ISD is starting on July 13 at four schools: Vines Primary, Ermel Elementary, Harris Elementary and Smith Elementary. It's part of the Additional Days School Year (ADSY), a state-funded initiative that adds 30 days throughout the regular school calendar.
KHOU 11 is your education station, so make sure to watch on-air and online for complete back-to-school coverage.
When 15 largest districts in Houston area go back to school
- Houston ISD: Aug. 28
- Cy-Fair ISD: Aug. 28
- Katy ISD: Aug. 16
- Fort Bend ISD: Aug. 9
- Conroe ISD: Aug. 9
- Aldine ISD: Aug. 10 (See above for four schools that start on July 13)
- Klein ISD: Aug. 9
- Pasadena ISD: Aug. 14
- Humble ISD: Aug. 9
- Clear Creek ISD: Aug. 22
- Alief ISD: Aug. 9
- Lamar CISD: Aug. 14
- Spring Branch ISD: Aug. 16
- Spring ISD: Aug. 10
- Alvin ISD: Aug. 9 and Aug. 10
First day of school for other Houston-area districts
- Angleton ISD: Aug. 16
- Brazos ISD: Aug. 16
- Brazosport ISD: Aug. 16
- Channelview ISD: Aug. 16
- Cleveland ISD: Aug. 8
- Columbia Brazoria ISD: Aug. 16
- Crosby ISD: Aug. 7
- Damon ISD: Aug. 22
- Danbury ISD: Aug. 16
- Dayton ISD: Aug. 10
- Deer Park ISD: Aug. 16
- Devers ISD: Aug. 2
- Dickinson ISD: Aug. 22
- Friendswood ISD: Aug. 15
- Galena Park ISD: Aug. 9
- Galveston ISD: Aug. 21
- Goose Creek CISD: Aug. 14
- Hardin ISD: Aug. 7
- Hempstead ISD: Aug. 21
- High Island ISD: Aug. 7
- Hitchcock ISD: Aug. 14
- Huffman ISD: Aug. 9
- Hull-Daisetta ISD: Aug. 7
- La Porte ISD: Aug. 15
- Liberty ISD: Aug. 8
- Magnolia ISD: Aug. 9
- Montgomery ISD: Aug. 10
- Needville ISD: Aug. 16
- New Caney ISD: Aug. 8
- Royal ISD: Aug. 15
- Sante Fe ISD: Aug. 17
- Sheldon ISD: Aug. 9
- Splendora ISD: Aug. 9
- Stafford MSD: Aug. 9
- Sweeney ISD: Aug. 18
- Tarkington ISD: Aug. 9
- Texas City ISD: Aug. 16
- Tomball ISD: Aug. 15
- Waller ISD: Aug. 23