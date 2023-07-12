x
Education

Check school start dates for HISD, FBISD, Cy-Fair ISD, Katy ISD and other districts across the Houston area

The first day of school for Houston ISD is Aug. 28. Other districts start in early or mid-August. We have the back-to-school dates for 55 area districts.

HOUSTON — It's nearly time to wrap up those summers and head back to school around the Houston area.

Students and staff in Houston ISD, the largest district in Texas, still have a few weeks to enjoy the summer break. The first day of school for HISD is Aug. 28.

Others begin in early or mid-August but Aldine ISD is starting on July 13 at four schools: Vines Primary, Ermel Elementary, Harris Elementary and Smith Elementary. It's part of the Additional Days School Year (ADSY), a state-funded initiative that adds 30 days throughout the regular school calendar.

When 15 largest districts in Houston area go back to school

  1. Houston ISD: Aug. 28
  2. Cy-Fair ISD: Aug. 28
  3. Katy ISD: Aug. 16
  4. Fort Bend ISD: Aug. 9
  5. Conroe ISD: Aug. 9
  6. Aldine ISD: Aug. 10  (See above for four schools that start on July 13)
  7. Klein ISD: Aug. 9
  8. Pasadena ISD: Aug. 14
  9. Humble ISD: Aug. 9
  10. Clear Creek ISD: Aug. 22
  11. Alief ISD: Aug. 9
  12. Lamar CISD: Aug. 14
  13. Spring Branch ISD: Aug. 16
  14. Spring ISD: Aug. 10
  15. Alvin ISD: Aug. 9 and Aug. 10

First day of school for other Houston-area districts

  • Angleton ISD: Aug. 16
  • Brazos ISD: Aug. 16
  • Brazosport ISD: Aug. 16
  • Channelview ISD: Aug. 16
  • Cleveland ISD: Aug. 8
  • Columbia Brazoria ISD: Aug. 16
  • Crosby ISD: Aug. 7
  • Damon ISD: Aug. 22
  • Danbury ISD: Aug. 16
  • Dayton ISD: Aug. 10
  • Deer Park ISD: Aug. 16
  • Devers ISD: Aug. 2
  • Dickinson ISD: Aug. 22
  • Friendswood ISD: Aug. 15
  • Galena Park ISD: Aug. 9
  • Galveston ISD: Aug. 21
  • Goose Creek CISD: Aug. 14
  • Hardin ISD: Aug. 7
  • Hempstead ISD: Aug. 21
  • High Island ISD: Aug. 7
  • Hitchcock ISD: Aug. 14
  • Huffman ISD: Aug. 9
  • Hull-Daisetta ISD: Aug. 7
  • La Porte ISD: Aug. 15
  • Liberty ISD: Aug. 8
  • Magnolia ISD: Aug. 9
  • Montgomery ISD: Aug. 10
  • Needville ISD: Aug. 16
  • New Caney ISD: Aug. 8
  • Royal ISD: Aug. 15
  • Sante Fe ISD: Aug. 17
  • Sheldon ISD: Aug. 9
  • Splendora ISD: Aug. 9
  • Stafford MSD: Aug. 9
  • Sweeney ISD: Aug. 18
  • Tarkington ISD: Aug. 9
  • Texas City ISD: Aug. 16
  • Tomball ISD: Aug. 15
  • Waller ISD: Aug. 23

