Thousands of families attend Community and Family Day as back to school rush continues

Events were held across Houston on Saturday offering school supplies and other resources to families.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Thousands of families spent this weekend preparing their children to go back to school.

The National Urban League hosted a Community and Family Day Expo on the last day of its conference in the George R. Brown Convention Center. Families lined up around 9:00 a.m. to get access to free backpacks and school supplies, free health screenings, a free legal clinic, and more.

Parents like Jamie Pooran, whose children are attending Pasadena ISD schools, are feeling a mix of emotions.

“As a parent, we’re not ready for them to grow up but other than that I’m pretty happy,” Pooran said.

He said it gets harder to obtain school supplies as children rise to the next grade level.

“Everything is going up in prices…so it’s going to take big burden [off], it helps me do more for my kids,” Denneka Beck, a mother of students going to KIPP Schools, said.

The Back-to-School Zone also featured booths with more than 60 colleges and universities where students can learn more about scholarships and financial aid.

In Pasadena, the Harris County Clerk’s Office hosted its back-to-school birth certificate event, where the first 50 families in line received a free copy of their child’s birth certificate. The Clerk’s Office says families lined up starting at 6:00 a.m.

“That’s the most vital record that families need and children need to get registered for school,” Teneshia Hudspeth, Harris County Clerk, said.

She said school supplies and dental supplies were also provided at the event.

Jordan James and her son Leo were happy to get access to this service.

“He’s entering kindergarten this year and this is our first process doing all this and this actually made it very simple for us to get,” James said.

For information on obtaining birth records, you can visit the Harris County Clerk’s website.