Back-to-school breakfast and dinner tips for families in a rush

HOUSTON — This time of the year the biggest question from my family- what do we have to eat? It is so hard to get back in to the school groove. Rushing out the door in the morning with breakfast, to then having something for dinner that night.

So I went to mom pro Loretta Horowitz to learn how to meal prep. She can make some of these meals 5 days ahead of time! Here are some healthy ideas on how to keep food in the fridge to avoid hangry kids. And if you don't think your kids will some of this... she says introduce early... if they don't like it at first, give it a break and then try it again. Eventually, it will be a lifestyle.

If you have any questions or for more ideas on how to meal prep go to @thehouseofhorowitz on Instagram and Loretta would love to help you out!

She has recipes, specific containers that keep food the best, and how long some food lasts.