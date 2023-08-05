Back-to-school backpack giveaways, health screenings for elementary school students at GRB today

A new school year is here and the City of Houston is helping students and families get ready.

HOUSTON — It’s back to school across the Houston area and today, the City of Houston is helping elementary school students get ready.

During the ‘Back to School Fest’ at the George R. Brown Convention Center, 25,000 backpacks with supplies will be handed out, plus students can get on-site health screenings. That includes dental, vision and routine immunizations. Families can also learn about services being offered by different community agencies.

The event will take place at the George R. Brown Convention Center – Halls A and B. The address is 1001 Avenida de Las Americas, Houston, TX 77010. Free parking is located in Minute Maid Parking Lot C, Preston Street and St. Emanuel Street. Please note that all vehicles must vacate the Minute Maid Lot by 3pm.

You can register your student at this link. If the form isn't working on desktop, try viewing on mobile.

