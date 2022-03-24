'We will protect them' | Austin ISD stands against Ken Paxton's criticisms of Pride Week

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin ISD Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde is holding firm on the district's decision to host Pride Week this week after Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sent her a letter saying it's breaking state law.
"Today, I sent a letter to [Austin ISD] for their curriculum and lesson plans that constitute 'human sexuality instruction' governed by state law," Paxton said Tuesday. "The Texas Legislature has made it clear that when it comes to sex education, parents—not school districts—are in charge."
Elizalde responded with the following: "I want all our LGBTQIA+ students to know that we are proud of them and that we will protect them against political attacks."
According to the AISD website, Pride Week is being hosted from March 21 through 26, which aligns with the National LGBT Health Awareness Week. During this week, each campus is receiving an "inspiration guide" for suggested activities and campuses are encouraged to plan activities that "engage, educate and inspire."
Pride Week also includes the following themes:
- Monday, March 21 - All Are Welcome and Pride History
- Tuesday, March 22 - Differences are Awesome
- Wednesday, March 23 - Know Your Rights
- Thursday, March 24 - Pride and You - Creative Expression
- Friday, March 25 - Local Pride and Spirit Day
- Saturday, March 26 - Connect and Celebrate party
In Paxton's letter, he says the district is hosting these events without parental consent.
"Or worse, your district is cynically pushing a week-long indoctrination of your students that not only fails to obtain parental consent, but sadly cuts parents out of the loop," the letter continues. "Either way, you are breaking state law."
Paxton says objecting parents are free to file grievances with both the AISD school board and the Texas Education Agency.
