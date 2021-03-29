Astronaut Cady Coleman's new mission is to get the next generation excited about space

Get young ones involved in science and math at a young age, so it sparks excitement and forward thinking with putting more women in space.

HOUSTON — March is Women's History Month, and when it comes to accomplishments, women have made a huge impact with NASA.

There have been 65 women to go into space, which is only 11%. While it is exciting the first woman should go to the moon soon, it hasn't happened yet.

But Sally Ride once said, "You can't be what you can't see."

And with that same idea we want to encourage more girls to be a part of STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math). So at an early age, it sparks excitement and forward thinking with women in space.