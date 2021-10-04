Armed intruder on St. Edward's University main campus, alert says

An alert was sent to St. Edward's University students Saturday morning.

AUSTIN, Texas — An armed intruder is on the main campus of St. Edward's University, according to an alert sent out to students and posted on the university campus safety social media pages.

The alert states that an armed intruder is on the main campus and the appropriate personnel is responding. Anyone on campus is asked to immediately seek a secure location and await further instruction. Anyone off campus is asked to avoid the area.

#SEUAlert ARMED INTRUDER ON MAIN CAMPUS. The appropriate personnel are responding. Seek secure location if on campus. Avoid area if off campus. Continue to check SEU Campus Safety Twitter or Facebook (https://t.co/GdtUSfgiox) for incident updates. — SEU Campus Safety (@SEUSafety) April 10, 2021

No additional information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.