x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Houston's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Houston, Texas | KHOU.com

Education

Armed intruder on St. Edward's University main campus, alert says

An alert was sent to St. Edward's University students Saturday morning.

AUSTIN, Texas — An armed intruder is on the main campus of St. Edward's University, according to an alert sent out to students and posted on the university campus safety social media pages.

The alert states that an armed intruder is on the main campus and the appropriate personnel is responding. Anyone on campus is asked to immediately seek a secure location and await further instruction. Anyone off campus is asked to avoid the area.

No additional information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

35 indicted in two separate Central Texas drug trafficking busts

Austin Public Health expanding COVID-19 vaccine appointments to all adults Monday

Bryan Mays: With vaccines, we finally have a weapon against COVID-19