SUGAR LAND, Texas — This year many school districts in Texas have adopted some sort of cellphone policy that involves taking the phone away if rules aren’t followed.

Sometimes, it’s after a second or third violation. It might just be right away, and parents will have to shell out money to get it back.

“I don’t like the policy, but I think it’s reasonable,” says Sugar Land resident Britton Bielitz.

She’ll be a high school sophomore in Lamar Consolidated ISD, and says it’s easy to get distracted by her smart phone.

“It was more strict in middle school," she says. "We weren’t allowed to use our phones in class and if we pulled it out, then there’s a $15 fine and they take your phone. Your parents have to pay it,” Bielitz adds.

Many local school districts, this year, have similar policies in place. They’re charging a $10-$15 fee, in order for the student to get his/her phone back, after it’s been confiscated.

“I think it’s fair because the parents are more responsible. They have more control. They can say, you know what, I’m not getting the phone back from you,” says parent Priya Sunsaresen.

Officials say the policy is to deal with the growing problem of students getting distracted by their devices. They say often a student will start out doing research on their phone, which might be allowed, but then gets sidelined by a text, or Twitter.

“They’re not there to play on their phones. I know how distracting they are,” says mom Keri Bielitz.

The policy for Fort Bend ISD is to charge a fine if a student is a repeat offender. The third time a phone is confiscated, and thereafter, a parent is contacted and it’ll cost $15 to get it back.

The district used to hold phones overnight, but last year, decided that phones could be picked up at the end of the day, so that students could be in contact with parents.

“In today’s society, it’s important for parents to know that their kids are safe,” says Spring mom Jennifer Rosenbaum.

She says that she doesn’t support having to pay a fee, and that perhaps a disciplinary measure would be more fitting.

“I could see detention, maybe, something that doesn’t cost people today,” Rosenbaum tells KHOU.

In our KHOU poll, 77 percent of you said you are supportive of a district charging a fee, where as 23 percent stated that you are not supportive.

Schools say the money that they receive goes to charity, or directly benefits activities on their campuses.

Just how the policy is enforced might be up to individual teachers.

A teacher could take the phone away and give it back to a student at the end of a period. In those cases, there would be no fee, because they are not considered “confiscations.”

Most districts have their cellphone policy clearly stated on their website. Officials recommend that both students and parents read it, so that there are no surprises.

