KATY, Texas – An anonymous letter claims supporters of Katy ISD critic, Sean Dolan, have turned into bullies themselves.

The letter, sent and later published by Katy Magazine, claims to be written by a Katy ISD teacher and was directed right at Dolan.

One excerpt from the letter read, “I cannot believe some of the comments that I read from your followers during the live streaming of Katy ISD board meetings. The name calling, innuendos and blatant disrespect is reprehensible.”

Katrina Katsarelis is editor-in-chief of the magazine and says she made the decision to publish, having heard much of the same sentiments before.

“People are afraid to speak up, they get bullied on social media, their numbers get published on social media,” Katsarelis said.

The writer claims that the only reason more teachers aren’t speaking up, “isn’t because of they’re afraid of backlash from the district. As for me and a steadily growing number of fellow teachers, I will tell you that number one reason that we DON’T speak up, is you.”

“If you say something against that group, there is a flurry of messages that are just mean and hateful and name calling. You can go on social media yourself, it’s pretty bad,” Katsarelis said.

As Katsarelis puts it, there are far more people who support superintendent Lance Hindt, than many give credit for.

“Ultimately this is costing our children their education. All this distraction, the people who are suffering are our students,” Katsarelis said.

We sat down with the man who for better or worse has built a reputation with the district. He prefaced the conversation noting how difficult it is to respond to an anonymous writer.

Nonetheless, Dolan says he understands where the frustration is coming from, considering the growing tensions between those who support Hindt and those who don’t.

“I feel like the best way to resolve the frustration in our community is to come together. I have been the first to offer a cup of coffee to anyone who wants to meet. Very few people have taken me up on that offer,” Dolan said.

The anonymous writer addressed this too by telling Dolan, “you’re always more than willing to meet anyone for coffee, which is all well and good when there is a pure intent behind the invitation, but why in the world would I agree to that? So that our conversation can be recorded and spun into something negative?”

Dolan has been a vocal mouthpiece for a group of parents who like him, have felt their children’s bullying claims weren’t taken seriously by the district. Just weeks ago, he decided to run for school board himself.

Many of the same parents who held signs against Hindt at board meetings, until he eventually resigned.

“They don’t work for me, so who am I to tell them how to behave in general,” Dolan said.

Dolan tells us he’s become more vigilant of his own website and the comments left by supporters, which could be seen as abusive.

“I don’t know what else I can do other than be the example of how people should act. If someone has an issue with how I act, then absolutely I will own it and do better,” Dolan said.

