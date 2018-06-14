ANGLETON, Texas - Angleton ISD plans to offer free meals to all of its students for the 2018-2019 school year.

The district will provide breakfast and lunch to the students at no charge, which is being made possible through the Department of Agriculture’s Community Eligibility Provision, according to district officials.

“This new approach reduces burdens for both families and school administrators and helps ensure that students receive nutritious meals,” district officials said in a statement.

Officials say the new system will eliminate the collection of applications for free and reduced lunches and of payment for basic student meals. Add-ons such as chips, ice cream and other snacks will still be available for purchase.

