Face coverings will be required in all Angleton ISD buildings, but parents will be able to opt their children out.

ANGLETON, Texas — One day after classes resumed from a COVID-19 closure, Angleton ISD's school board has approved mask guidelines for all of its campuses and buildings.

Note: the video in this story is from an Aug. 31 report when the district had to close its schools because of positive COVID tests among staff and students

The district announced late Wednesday that all students, staff and visitors must wear face masks covering the nose and mouth when indoors on AISD property.

But parents will still have the choice to opt their children out of the requirement.

Masks are also not required while eating or other times deemed appropriate by campus leaders.

The new mask rules go into effect Monday, Sept. 13.

If parents choose not to have their child wear a face covering, they will need to sign a waiver form on the district's website and return it to their child’s school administrative offices.

“I am very proud of the AISD Board of Trustees for working together during this difficult time and through this decision,” Superintendent Phil Edwards said. “The board’s commitment to the students, staff and community of AISD is commendable. I fully support and recommend this resolution.”

Edwards also stated that he intends to use the authority granted to him by the board to make the best decision on wearing face coverings moving forward.

“Hopefully, we will see a decrease in cases very soon and will be able to return to a more normal educational setting,” Edwards said.