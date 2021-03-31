Through the program, employees can pursue a bachelor’s degree and earn industry certifications leading to in-demand jobs.

DALLAS — Amazon employees around the U.S., including over 30,000 in North Texas, can now attend select college and universities with college tuition fully funded as part of Amazon’s Career Choice partnerships.

Dallas College, Tarrant County Community College, University of Texas at Dallas and University of North Texas are among the nine Texas schools in the upskilling program designed to help employees grow their skills for career success at Amazon or elsewhere, according to a news release.

Amazon says the Career Choice program offers fully-funded college tuition, allows employees to participate every year they work at Amazon and gives them eligibility after only 90 days of employment.

Through the program, employees can pursue a bachelor’s degree, earn industry certifications leading to in-demand jobs, and build skills through English language proficiency and high school completion programs.

Amazon has partnered with more than 140 colleges and universities, as well as some online schools for Career Choice.

“As Texans and Americans continue to recover from the pandemic, the demands are clear – employers increasingly rely on highly skilled workers and employees increasingly need credentials of value to compete in a globally competitive workforce,” Texas Commissioner of Higher Education Harrison Keller said. “By making this commitment to its employees through higher education, Amazon is demonstrating how partnerships among employers and institutions can empower students to contribute to, participate in, and benefit from our world class economy.”

Here’s the full list of partner schools in Texas:

Alamo College

Austin Community College

Dallas College

Houston Community College

Lonestar College

Tarrant County Community College

Texas State University

University of Texas at Dallas

University of North Texas

“We’re excited to have been selected as a partner university for the Amazon Career Choice program,” said Adam Fein, Vice President for Digital Strategy and Innovation at UNT.

“In our discussions together, we knew immediately we would be a good match. They were looking for a highly ranked, diverse, mature university with a strong presence in the area, and we were thrilled to offer our in-person and online undergraduate programs to tens of thousands of Amazon employees in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and all across Texas,” said Fein.