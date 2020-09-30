Multiple Alvin ISD schools under shelter-in-place due to gas leak near Manvel HS

Students are safe and school is operating normally indoors, the district says.

MANVEL, Texas — Several Alvin Independent School District schools are under shelter-in-place orders due to gas leak near Manvel Hight School, the City of Manvel says.

Manvel Junior High, Manvel High School, EC Mason, and JB Hensler are currently enacting shelter-in-place protocols.

Students are safe and school is operating normally indoors, AISD officials say.

Highway 6 is closed near Manvel High School due to the gas line rupture in the area off school district property and traffic near Manvel High School is being rerouted.

City of Manvel officials say CenterPoint is working to cap the gas leak, which will take up to 45 minutes. After that, they will work on permanent repairs.

State Highway 6 has been closed between Corporate and FM 1128.

Eastbound traffic has been turned and sent back to State Hwy.

288. Westbound traffic is being rerouted north on FM 1128.