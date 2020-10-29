Alex Bregman scores big with Katy ISD kids during visits to four schools

The Astros third baseman donated dozens of iPads to the elementary schools through his Bregman Cares Charity.

KATY, Texas — Some lucky kids from Katy ISD got a chance to chat with Astros star Alex Bregman Wednesday.

Bregman and fiancée Reagan Howard stopped at four schools to donate dozens of iPads through his Bregman Cares Charity.

Students from Leonard, McRoberts, Griffin and Stephens elementary schools welcomed the All-Star third baseman with signs and drawings they made for him and Reagan

He chatted with the kids and took time to autograph their Astros gear.

“It feels great to see their smiles,” Bregman said.

He said he was impressed with all the safety protocols in place to protect the students and staff from COVID-19.

“Katy ISD has done a great job in these tough times and is helping the kids through their learning. It’s been great to be able to hand out iPads today.”

The Bregman Cares mission is to provide awareness, support, time and resources to children locally and throughout the country.

Along with donating iPads, they’ve helped spread autism awareness and launched a million-dollar campaign to provide food for Houston families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yesterday, Alex Bregman, @astros player, visited @OLE_Leopards, @PME_Katyisd, Griffin and @USEStallions elementary schools to donate brand new iPads to the school through the Bregman Cares Charity. It was a happy morning! Check out all of the photos here: https://t.co/2bZwbPqhGO pic.twitter.com/CYZLzK49Ch — Katy ISD (@katyisd) October 29, 2020