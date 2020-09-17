'They miss their teachers and we miss them, as well.' Aldine ISD takes school spirit to students' homes

"It’s awesome that they’re doing this," said mother Idalia Emiliano. "I mean, they’ve been keeping in touch with us all the time.”

HOUSTON, Texas — Aldine ISD students won’t start returning to campuses until next week. But that hasn’t stopped staff from reaching them through the district's C.A.R.E.S. program.

It stands for “Caring And Reaching Every Student.”

“They miss their teachers and we miss them as well,” said Odum Elementary counselor Kimberly Christian.

Christian is part of Odum’s C.A.R.E.S. Team.

Every Aldine ISD school started one when the pandemic closed campuses and sent learning online.

We followed Odum staff to several homes in a nearby neighborhood.

"We’re doing a check-in to see what challenges they’re facing at home," said Odum principal Delilah St. Julian. "We’re also bringing curbside meals to homes, to those families that are unable to come to the campus to pick them up.”

“It allows us to really touch and see our students.” Had fun following a @AldineISD C.A.R.E.S. (Caring And Reaching Every Student) Team.. Providing educational, social and emotional support as kids learn from home. Go along for the ride: @KHOU at 4:30 + 5:00 #khou11 pic.twitter.com/IAbtTpOpqA — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) September 17, 2020

Students like 4th grader Yarelis Lopez also get in-person accolades.

"Ad we want to give you an outstanding student award for doing all of your work,” St. Julian told Lopez before handing her a certificate.

"It’s awesome that they’re doing this," said mother Idalia Emiliano. "I mean, they’ve been keeping in touch with us all the time.”

Christian said the emotional support they provide isn’t limited to students.

"We know that it’s hard on the parents as well," Christian said."Because it is different, unlike anything that they’ve ever been through."

That goes for the C.A.R.E.S. Teams too.

They can’t help but benefit from the interaction.