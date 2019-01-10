HOUSTON — Several elementary school students were treated Tuesday after a kid sprayed mace on their school bus, Aldine ISD confirmed.

Most of the students who got sick were from Spence Elementary.

The bus driver drove the kids to nearby Davis High School after they were sprayed and called for help.

About 15 kids were checked out by Cypress Creek EMS crews. They were all treated at the scene and none needed to go to the hospital.

The children's parents were notified.

It's not clear if the student who sprayed the mace will face charges.

