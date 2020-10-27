Aldine ISD student blends 'Hamilton' music with COVID-19 lyrics for a viral song

Eisenhower High senior Vuong Duong said he's surprised by all of the attention.

HOUSTON — What do “Hamilton The Musical” and COVID-19 have in common? They both helped an Aldine ISD student write a song that’s a big hit this week on social media.

“I say...Don’t wear a mask if you wish for this virus to stay,” Eisenhower High School senior Vuong Duong sings in a video. "Cautions rise, cases fall, let’s just hope that this won’t kill us all.”

The tune from “Hamilton” is combined with Duong’s own COVID-19-related lyrics.

“I figured if people listen to this song, it could give them motivation,” Duong said.

Duong’s theatre teacher, Kristin Wilson, offered some pointers along the way.

“I’m blown away. I truly am," Wilson said. "I’m so proud of him.”

Wilson posted Duong’s song on social media and it has more than 5,000 views on Twitter alone.

"When I saw the comments, it just left me e speechless, I guess," Duong said. "Because I saw what they were saying, and all the nice things they had to say, and it took me by surprise.”

Duong said his song isn’t meant to be preachy or a silly parody.

It's just a creative reminder of the pandemic, something that’s had Duong himself learning from home so far this school year.

“I hope that when people listen to it, it adds to the fire of, 'Oh, you might want to start doing this or you could continued to make this thing worse,'” Duong said.

Wilson said the song is another example of why she loves working with talented young people.

"They blow me away all the time,” Wilson said.