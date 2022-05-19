Aldine ISD approves raises, retention bonuses for all employees

The starting salary for teachers jumps from $58,000 to $61,000, the north Houston district said.

HOUSTON — Aldine ISD employees are getting a pay raise.

The Aldine ISD Board of Trustees approved raises and retention bonuses for all employees on Tuesday.

The starting pay for teachers jumps from $58,000 to $61,000.

Other exempt employees will receive a 3% raise and non-exempt employees will get $1,500.

The retention bonuses will be determined based on years of service and will be paid next spring.

Completed 1-4 years: $1,500

Completed 5-10 years: $3,000

Completed 11-plus years: $5,000

"It is important to recognize that all teachers and staff deserve more money than our district can give this year, especially during these tough times recovering from a global pandemic,” Board President Randy Bates Jr said. “I am proud that we worked to prioritize increased compensation for all employees."

He said the raises were necessary to compete with other districts during a time when many teachers are leaving education for new careers.

“I am extremely thankful to our Trustees for recognizing the hard work our staff has put in over these last few years and the challenges they have overcome with COVID-19,” said Aldine ISD Superintendent Dr. LaTonya M. Goffney. “This pay increase reflects the Board’s and district’s ongoing commitment to remaining competitive in recruiting and retaining employees who are prepared and determined to offer meaningful learning experiences every day to our students. Additionally, the retention bonuses show our employees that their loyalty to serving in Aldine ISD is greatly valued.”