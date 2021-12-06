Aldine ISD to lift mask mandate after the holidays

The north Houston school district said it will no longer require masks on campuses or at events beginning Monday, Jan. 3.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Aldine ISD will no longer require masks when students and staff return from the holiday break.

The district announced it will lift its mask mandate on Monday, Jan. 3 due to an ongoing decline in COVID-19 cases. It also cited the expanded vaccine eligibility for younger children.

Students, staff and visitors won't be required to wear masks at Aldine ISD facilities or events.

Superintendent LaTonya M. Goffney said the decision was based on the data and facts available to the district, and the district will continue to prioritize safety while never sacrificing learning.

"I have always emphasized the importance of following science with respect to our district’s safety protocols,” she said in a statement. “To that end, we are certainly not out of the woods when it comes to the pandemic. For the safety and wellbeing of our community, I still encourage everyone to wear masks and take precautions, such as getting vaccinated, to keep themselves and their loved ones healthy.”

While the COVID-19 vaccine is not required, the district encourages all eligible students and staff to get vaccinated.

Aldine ISD said it will continue to monitor local and school cases and adjust the health and safety protocols if necessary. The district's dashboard with active cases among students and staff will continue to be updated.

The court battles over mask mandates in Texas school district continues.

HISD, the largest district in Texas, continues to require them.

Aldine ISD suspende la orden de usar cubrebocas después de las vacaciones de invierno