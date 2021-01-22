6 FBISD campuses are transitioning back to virtual learning due to COVID, inadequate staffing

FBISD said due to COVID-related data, it came to the conclusion that these six campuses couldn't be adequately staffed for face-to-face learning.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Six Fort Bend ISD campuses are transitioning to virtual learning for at least a week starting Monday, Jan. 25 due to COVID, the district announced.

The campuses affected are:

Pecan Grove Elementary

Ridgemont Elementary

Ridgemont Early Literacy Center

Hodges Bend Middle School

Christa McAuliffe Middle School

James Reese Career and Technical Center

The district said its COVID response team looked at a wide range of data and came to the conclusion that each of these six campuses couldn't be adequately staffed, which hindered face-to-face instruction.

These six campuses have moved to a Level 3 (Red) threat level, as outlined by the FBISD COVID Response Plan.

The district said this transition is contingent upon campus staffing and several other environmental factors.

"It is our intention to return to face-to-face instruction for students currently designated for face-to-face learning for Term 3 once we are able to do so. A status update will be provided at the end of next week," the district wrote on its website.

