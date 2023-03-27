Help us get books in the homes of Houston-area children

Join our Turn The Page literacy initiative.

HOUSTON — As Your Education Station, KHOU 11 is committed to getting more books into the hands of kids in our community through our Turn The Page campaign.

If children do not read on-level by the end of Grade 3, they only have a 1 in 8 chance of ever catching up and are four times more likely to drop out of school.

Sixty-one percent of low-income families have no books in their homes. Research has also shown that children growing up in homes without books, where books are considered a luxury, are less likely to complete a basic education than their peers who do have books available at home.

You can help us “Turn The Page” on Houston’s literacy crisis. KHOU 11 is partnering with Houston-based non-profit Books Between Kids to make sure children have access to books outside of school.

Since 2021, we helped to provide more than 85,000 books for local children through generous donations (books and money) by Houstonians. Our goal this year is to provide 40,000+ books to kids in our community.

The Turn the Page campaign runs through April 14.

Three ways to donate:

3. Drop off new or gently used books at our following sponsor and community partner locations:

Virtual telethon

On Thursday, April 13 from 4 – 7 pm, we will host a virtual telethon to help us reach our goal of 40,000 books. Call 713-654-1111 (only on the day of the telethon) to make your donation.

Bedtime stories for the family

You can also encourage the joy of reading with your kids by gathering the family for bedtime stories with KHOU 11.

Our KHOU 11 anchors will take kids on an exciting adventure through a series of book readings, many of the books that our anchors read were written by local authors. You’ll see the book readings on the KHOU 11 Facebook page, YouTube channel, and on our streaming app on Roku and FireTV.