How did HISD do in the 2022 Texas accountability rankings?

Only 17 schools within the district did not receive a grade in 2022's rankings.

Example video title will go here for this video

Editorial note: The above video is from a related story involving HISD.

It’s the first time since 2019 that the school district received its grades after two straight school years of no grading due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the district remained at a B, just like it did in 2019, the district saw massive improvement across the board. Nearly 94% of the schools received a passing grade versus 92% in 2019.

According to the report, 17 schools were not rated for 2022. While some schools aren't graded for various reasons, only 10 schools received no rating due to their grade, meaning they would’ve been in the failing range in 2019 prior to Senate Bill 1365 passing.

SB 1365, which was passed in 2021, gives a 'not rated' score to campuses or districts that received scores lower than 70. TEA Commissioner Mike Morath said the bill allows schools the time to recover from their failing grade, instead of being at risk for intervention.

"They do not formally receive a D or an F label because we want to make sure the system has time to recover," Morath said.

That number encompasses schools that would’ve received a D or F under the old grading system. By the old standard, 50 HISD schools would’ve received no grade under 2019’s ratings.

Superintendent Millard House II teased the announcement on Twitter Saturday saying, “I have a secret that I have to hold onto for just a little bit longer, but I am extremely excited to share the good news about our schools with the @HoustonISD community on Monday.”

I have a secret that I have to hold onto for just a little bit longer, but I am extremely excited to share the good news about our schools with the @HoustonISD community on Monday. It's a testament to the hard work of our teachers, students, and staff. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/apo1rHA2ET — Millard House II (@HISDSupe) August 13, 2022

In 2019, four schools were at risk of being closed or run by an outside group due to consecutive years with poor scores. Those schools were Highland Heights Elementary School, Henry Middle School, Kashmere High School, and Wheatley High School.

For 2022, only Highland Heights Elementary School did not receive a grade, falling one point short of a passing score with a 69 overall. Still, Highland Heights saw an improvement from 2019, when it scored a 64.

Here's how HISD schools were graded:

A: 96 schools Elementary schools: 39 Middle schools: 31 High schools: 26





B: 117 schools Elementary schools: 115 Middle schools: 2





C: 43 schools Elementary schools: 25 Middle schools: 6 High schools: 12





Not Rated: 17 Elementary schools: 10 Middle schools: 2 High schools: 5



Here are the 10 schools that were not rated for 2022 under SB 1365: