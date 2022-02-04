x
Education

Watch | Cy-Fair ISD Livestock Show and Sale 2022

The district's 28th annual event has been taking place since Tuesday.
Credit: Cypress-Fairbanks ISD

CYPRESS, Texas — Cypress-Fairbanks ISD has been hosting their 28th annual Livestock Show and Sale throughout the first week of February.

Since Feb. 1, judges have been looking at rabbits, goats and crops cared for by students in the district's Livestock Show Association

Students will present their lambs next at 5:30 p.m. Friday. You can click here to watch the judging on Vimeo or watch the live stream below.

On Saturday, the week-long competition will end with sales and auction. The Freezer Sale/Silent Auction will start at 9 a.m. The event will be facilitated online, but the community can come in person to see the silent auction items and meet the people connected to the freezer sale products.

