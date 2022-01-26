13-year-old girl charged with felony after allegedly threatening to shoot up Katy charter school on TikTok

"Schoolchildren of all ages need to know these threats will be taken seriously,” said Constable Ted Heap in a Facebook post.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Investigators say a threatening TikTok post landed a 13 year-old girl in custody.

The girl allegedly threatened to shoot up her school, which we learned is Calvin Nelms Charter School in Katy.

She was picked up Tuesday wearing pajamas and flipflops and faces felony charges of making a terroristic threat.

Video of her in handcuffs is getting a lot of attention on social media. It shows a Harris County Precinct 5 deputy constable escorting the girl from a squad car.

"Schoolchildren of all ages need to know these threats will be taken seriously,” said Constable Ted Heap in a Facebook post.

We decided to further blur the girl to protect her identity because of her age.

Precinct 5 said it was notified after another student saw the threat on the social media platform TikTok.

An administrator at the charter school said this was the first incident of its kind they've had.

However, social media threats have become increasingly problematic for districts nationwide. That's why many have launched anonymous reporting systems and education initiatives.

"Keeping our kids and our campuses safe is our top priority,” said Spring ISD Police Chief Ken Culbreath.

Culbreath said parents also have a role in monitoring online activities.

"But the threat, we take seriously," said Culbreath. "Because you never know the true motivation -- if the motivation is to harm or if the motivation’s an outcry.”

Precinct 5 said the 13 year-old charged in connection with the threat in Katy was released to her parents while she awaits a possible juvenile court hearing.

No weapons were found in her possession.